Egyptian tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed, 94, died this week, his family said on Friday. Al Fayed was a recognized figure in London for his extravagant acquisitions and his public feud with the British royal family.

The news of Al Fayed’s death was released by his family through a statement.

“Ms. Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, father and grandfather, Mohamed, passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023,” the family said in a statement, which was also released. by the English football club Fulham FC, which was once one of the businessman’s properties.

Mohamed Al Fayed, born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1929, became a leading figure in London upon his arrival in the UK in the 1970s. He acquired several luxury properties, including the famous Harrods department store. Furthermore, he also owned the Ritz Hotel in Paris for four decades.

Al-Fayed became even more notorious for his public battle for British citizenship and his controversial allegations over the car accident that resulted in the deaths of his son, Dodi Fayed, and Princess Diana in Paris in 1997. Although official investigations have concluded that the accident was not murder, Al Fayed insisted on this theory for decades and maintained a critical stance towards the British royal family.

His fortune in 2021 is estimated to be around US$1.8 billion, with investments spanning several areas, including Punch magazine, Kurt Geiger shoe brand, the 75 Rockefeller Plaza skyscraper in Manhattan, USA, and the luxury apartment block Hyde Park Residence in London.

However, the jewel in the crown of his vast fortune was the Harrods department store, located in the prestigious Mayfair district of London. Al-Fayed acquired the House of Fraser group, which included Harrods, in an $842 million deal after a public dispute with British businessman Roland “Tiny” Rowland.

He sold Harrods to the Qatari royal family in 2010 for a reported sum of $2.25 billion.

As owner of Fulham FC, Al-Fayed was responsible for investments that took the team from obscurity in the lower English leagues to the Premier League. He sold the English club to Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Khan in 2013.