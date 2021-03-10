It looks like a fictional character, but it is real, very real. Rupert Murdoch celebrates his 90 years. You could be defined as an entrepreneur, investor, and even a tycoon. But Murdoch is a media man.

He was born in Melbourne, Australia, on March 11, 1931, but became a US citizen. In his youth he studied philosophy, politics and economics at Worcester College of the University of Oxford (England) and at a very young age he sympathized with the United Kingdom Labor Party. In time he would be inclined to support the Republican Party of the United States.

Murdoch, despite his advanced age, does not stop stepping on the accelerator when it comes to multimedia business. The control of his companies is still headed by him. Is he CEO of News Corp, home of the Wall Street Journal, Sun, Times and Australian, as well as co-chairman of Fox Corporation as well as host of Fox News and NFL Crown Games. With all this, and at 90 years old, Murdoch does not let go of the reins of his media emporium.

Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, at the Golden Globe. Photo: Reuters

Married four times during his life, he had six children, four boys and two girls. He is currently married to Jerry Hall, former model and former wife of Mick Jagger.

Accusations and business

Murdoch’s multimedia emporium was not exempt from political accusations and be biased. The list of newspapers that the tycoon owns in both Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States is endless.

Among other issues, Murdoch was accused of promoting through Fox News (one of his most profitable companies) theories that the presidential elections they were manipulated in the United States, as well as the attraction of audiences to more right-wing services, such as Newsmax and the new One America News Network (OANN), one of Donald Trump’s favorites.

Murdoch was accused of promoting theories that the US elections were rigged. Photo: AFP

Murdoch, accustomed throughout his life to this type of accusation, is very concerned, although for some time the relationship between him and former President Trump seems to have cooled off.

The wiretapping scandal

A scandal threatened to destroy his UK news businesses.

In July 2011 Rupert Murdoch himself and one of his sons, James, had to testify before a committee of the British Parliament due to a wiretapping scandal. But Murdoch assured that both he and other top executives of his emporium they were not aware of hacking phones.

In the following days, however, News International published in many of its British national newspapers, two full pages of apologies for these events, which were presented in the form of letters signed by Murdoch himself.

Rupert Murdoch at the US Open in 2017. Photo: Reuters

The scandal ended News of the World, a multi-country British tabloid tabloid focusing on hard-to-prove subjects, founded in 1843.

Today his media empire remains in the spotlight in the UK, as investigators search for evidence of more tapped phones.

Present and future

While Rupert Murdoch is in very good health, many wonder what the future of his empire will be when the tycoon is no longer in charge.

The editorial position taken by the news network and that of several of its assets is something that currently worries Murdoch himself, once they are transferred to his four oldest children.

The youngest son, James, 48, seen as the strongest heir apparent, cut ties last summer with his father’s empire after citing “disagreements” over editorial content to the News Corp board. .

Murdoch, in an image from 2011. Photo: AP

Despite the commercial success of Fox, one of the pillars of the emporium, current figures show that was losing ground before the competition. Fox is valued at $ 22 billion while its more direct rivals like Disney and AT&T are valued at $ 350 billion and $ 200 billion respectively.

In addition, reports that Amazon is about to acquire exclusive NFL games for its Prime Video service, is a warning of the threat that the new companies pose to Murdoch’s business.

It was even in 2017 that Murdoch recognized his limitations and sold 21st Century Fox to Disney for $ 71 billion. “We are leaving? Absolutely not. We are turning at a crucial moment ”, said the businessman.

Murdoch in fiction

The characters in Succession, an HBO series based on the Murdochs. Photo: archive

Rupert Murdoch has appeared several times in episodes of The Simpsons. And currently, the HBO series, Succession, has many parallels to the life and family of Rupert Murdoch.

This American television series about a dysfunctional family that owns a media and entertainment empire has many points of contact with the real life of the Murdochs. Even its protagonists faithfully represent many of the attitudes that the tycoon and his family have had in real life.

