ANDBritish tycoon Mike Lynch was identified Thursday among the five bodies recovered from inside the yacht sank last Monday off the coast of Sicily (south), according to local media.

The lifeless body of the businessman, who was listed as missing, was removed this morning from the sunken sailboat at a depth of 50 metres and taken to land for subsequent autopsy and identification. The Italian authorities are currently keeping silent.

The British-flagged yacht ‘Bayesian’ sank on Monday night off the coast of Porticello in the midst of a strong storm, with 22 people aboard, twelve passengers and ten crew members.

Divers searching for six missing from shipwreck off Sicily

The tragedy left one dead, Canadian chef Recaldo Thomas, and six missing: Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah; the president of Morgan Stanley International bank, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy, and the businessman’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda.

Since Wednesday, Italian firefighters’ divers have managed to recover five bodies from the yacht and are trying to extract the sixth and last oneamidst great difficulties due to the depth and the position in which the ship was left after its sinking.

Lynch, 59, studied physics, mathematics and biochemistry at Cambridge University and has launched several recognition software companies and founded the technology company Autonomy in 1996, earning him the nickname “British Bill Gates”.

So much so that he was considered one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom.

Five bodies have been rescued.

In 2011, he sold his company to the computer giant Hewlett Packard (HP) for 11 billion dollars (9.943 billion euros), which generated profits of 800 million dollars (723 million euros) and a legal dispute lasting more than 13 years, from which he was acquitted last June.

HP said it had found “serious accounting irregularities” at Autonomy and accused Lynch of 17 charges – later reduced to 15 – of fraud and conspiracy.

If convicted, he faced up to 25 years in prison in the United States and spent more than a year under house arrest in San Francisco awaiting trial, after being extradited from the United Kingdom in May 2023.

