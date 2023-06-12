AFPi

American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros is in the process of transferring control of his economic empire to his son Alexander Soros, who wants, in particular, to fight the possible return of Donald Trump to power, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

At the age of 92, George Soros decided to hand over management of his organization to one of his sons, Alexander, 37.

Hated by ultraconservatives and frequently targeted by attacks with anti-Semitic overtones, George Soros began creating a network of foundations (Open Society Foundations or OSF) in the 1980s, investing around the world in support of various causes, such as economic and judicial reforms, minority rights, refugees and freedom of expression.

In an interview with the WSJ published this Sunday (11), Alexander Soros explained that he is “more political” than his father and that he is concerned about the possibility of former Republican President Trump (2017-2021) being re-elected to the White House in 2024.

"I would love to see money not playing such an important role in politics, but as long as the other party does (through contributions), we too will have to keep doing it," he told the paper.

Under his leadership, OSF must continue down the same path – supporting more progressive democracies and political figures in the United States – but also add to other causes, such as abortion rights and gender equality.

Alexander Soros was elected chairman of the foundations’ board in December and now leads the political activities grouped in the so-called “super PAC”, a structure that disburses funds for the campaigns of contesting political candidates.

He is the only family member to sit on the investment committee at Soros Fund Management, the entity that oversees philanthropic funds, according to the WSJ.

Most of the 25 billion dollars (about 122 billion reais) with which the fund is endowed will be allocated to the OSF in the coming years, and 125 million (610 million reais) were allocated to the super PAC.

Soros’ son has said he wants to be more involved in US politics than his father. He supports programs that encourage Latino and African-American voters to vote and urges Democratic lawmakers to interact more with their constituents.

