Leo Messi will continue at Barcelona this season. This is stated by ‘TyC Sports’, which ensures that the Argentine has changed his decision to leave the Blaugrana team after the famous burofax in which the player informed the club of his decision to leave and after Jorge Messi met in Barcelona with the culé president, Josep María Bartomeu.

This change of decision and his permanence in the team would be based on avoiding problems with justice, both from him and the team he would go to, given the possible complaint by the club for the termination clause of 700 million euros, still in force as LaLiga itself has emphasized but non-existent for Messi, as shown the junction of communiqués this Friday morning.

In this way and paying attention to the information of ‘TyC Sports’, the ’10’ will follow at least one more campaign, until June 30, 2021, when his contract ends. It should be remembered, yes, that there will be elections to the presidency of Barcelona in the month of March, so everything could change again in just a few months.

After the painful defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich by 2-8 and the arrival on the bench of Ronald Koeman, with the foreseeable clean in the locker room that seems to be looming, Lionel Messi made the decision to leave the team after 15 seasons when he returned from his vacation on August 25.

Messi seems to have backed down from his departure and is determined to continue winning from blaugrana, at least next season, to continue to grow a record that has 10 Leagues, 4 Champions and 6 Ballons d’Or among many other titles.