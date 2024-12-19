12/19/2024



Updated at 1:29 p.m.























The National Police has arrested Jesús in El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz) Emilio Díez de Mier, ‘Txutxi’former footballer Athletic Bilbao who had escaped in 2015 after being sentenced to prison by the National Court.

The former Biscayan player (51 years old) trained in the Athletic youth team. He played for the Bilbao reserve team and in the 1995-1996 season, he was promoted to the first team, with which he played 10 league games. Later, he wore the shirts of the Lleida, Badajoz, Hercules and Yeclano.

According to a statement published by the Police, the former soccer player was detained on December 15 by agents who were carrying out a routine check on public roads and requested his documentation. Suspicions were raised because initially provided false information to the agentswho took him to police stations to identify him.

There it was concluded that it was Jesús Emilio Díez de Mier, sentenced to nine years in prison for drug trafficking. According to the sentence, the detainee was part of a criminal organization, in which there were other former professional soccer players, which between 2008 and 2009 introduced 950 kilos of cocaine transported in two containers from Argentina and located in the ports of Algeciras and Valencia.









According to the court, the seized drugs would have reached a value higher than 32 million euros on the black market. In the same ruling, the National Court sentenced other former soccer players to various sentences, ranging from 5 to 12 years in prison. The detainee is already in prison serving his pending sentence.