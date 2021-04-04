Faulty technology. Finals always have a story to tell. To this one, the longest ever, Athletic-Real, was shaken by the tool that has taken over football for three years. In minute 61, the shame of the VAR was publicly exposed. Where they promised an obscene number of cameras that would multiply in important matches to scrutinize what no one can in this game of a thousand corners, there were two or three left that never showed if Íñigo’s hand had been inside or outside the area. The most surprising thing, or not, of the decision, is that it stimulated Real more than Athletic, which had been spared by millimeters. It was then that Mikel Merino invented a ball into space. Íñigo Martínez, the boy from Ondarroa, right on the muga between Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa, surely symbol of its stages in Real and Athletic, this time he crossed the border and shot down Portu. Oyarzabal kept his nerves with a commendable fortitude, because what the happy VAR made him go through to decide whether or not to kick Íñigo out lasted a long time. Teammates from Selection and from so many training sessions, Mikel defeated Unai Simón with a throw to his safety zone. Strong and on the natural side as the classics would say, those who deny the VAR.

The responsability. The final had started with a picturesque tribute from the city to Euskadi. While in other corners of the city the natives assured that it did not rain, in La Cartuja, inhospitable between the municipalities of Santiponce and Seville, a category storm fell that relaxed and familiarized two teams that came out prey to their nerves and the weight of history. The Real was buoyed by Silva. Of him he said Lewis, in their inner circles, that it was as good as Iniesta. The canary, a player with as many carats as his twenty titles, lubricated the txuri-urdin when they needed him in those first minutes in which the ghosts appeared about his supposed fragility. From the box, Luis Enrique saw, like everyone else, the gradual deterioration of Athletic, that the favorite final was beginning and stronger psychologically. But that supposedly solid mental structure was falling with the minutes. The Athletic of this final had prepared to win it rather than to suffer it. People in Bilbao He felt his time had come, but playing to win is not the same as carrying the burden of having to win. That ends up becoming fear of losing. Athletic was blocked. And the Real flew. “Txuri urdin aurrera, txuri urdin maitea …”. Reala txapeldun.