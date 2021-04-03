I wonder why I can’t stop crying. I do not know what is happening to me. I do not understand. I guess it will be because so many years have passed since the last Cup that this sip is wonderful. It tastes like divine glory. I can’t hide it. I’m very happy. Because I have never experienced such a great joy in my life with the Royal Society. He was six years old when the San Sebastian team won the ’87 Cup. And I have few memories of that day. I remember my aita. And I thank you for having made me from La Real. Because he is to blame for this.

I’m very happy. A lot. But I am very sincere when I say that above all I am happy for all the people of the Real Sociedad, Gipuzkoa, Seville, Becerril or wherever. This is yours. They have been many years waiting for something like this. Many lost generations who did not know that Real Sociedad can win a title, it has done so in the Cartuja, and above all in a derby against Athletic. The total apotheosis. Enjoy it as you can, but enjoy it. Because you deserve it. And you also cry for joy. And I also remember all the players. You are the heirs of the champions of ’87. You are eternal. You are great. Thanks for everything. And thanks to Jokin Aperribay, because you insisted that this could come, you believed in it, and it has come. You laid the foundations to dream, and we have dreamed very big. And separate mention to Imanol Alguacil. My trainer. The coach of all realists. You deserved it. You got it. And I will never forget all the details you have with everyone. Thanks for everything. Enjoy it. Because you are the boss of all this. Seville entzun, Reala txapeldun. Zorionak to all. Enjoy it. It had not happened in three decades. And cry all you want.

