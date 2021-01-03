Alex Txikon (Lemoa, 39 years old) He faces the 8,163 meters of the Manaslu with the Italian Simone Moro and the Gipuzkoan Iñaki Álvarez. The expedition will last about two months and the mountaineers will also try to chain the eighth highest peak on the planet with that of the East Pinnacle (7,992 meters), the highest seven in the world.

Many nerves in this new journey?

It is what is in the preparation phase, taking care of the details and hoping that everything goes well.

Winter in Spain is being hard, in Manaslu …

The situation is difficult, but we have been around for many years. We have been to Nepal 25 times, but never with a pandemic.

What is it about winter that seduces you so much?

It is special to climb in winter. Many suffer, but I see it as my comfort zone.

Sergi Mingote challenges the world Alex Txikon’s bravery is shared by Sergi Mingote, who is at K2 (8,611 meters) with the firm intention of leading the first expedition to tread the colossus of the Karakorum mountain range in winter, which is only surpassed in height by Everest. In that same challenge is Nirmal Purja, the Nepalese mountaineer who crowned the 14 highest peaks on earth in 2019 in just 190 days.

Is Everest without oxygen a thorn in the side?

I have not abandoned it. We will see. There is a big difference in the scraped eights and the almost nine thousand of Everest, it only needs 150 meters to reach it, it is a lot of height. Getting into that mess for the fourth time as the situation is in Nepal … I’m not getting into that now.

And is K2 in winter unworkable or will it fall?

There are a lot of people out there this year. There are few mountains with winter options. It seems that meters are being gained very quickly in K2, but if it is the K2 that I know or the Karakorum that I have seen, that is very complex. If you have ten days of good weather, you plug in an oxygen bottle and you still do it.

He was with Reinhold Messner, the first to climb the 14 ‘eight-thousand’. Your idol?

Like all pioneers, they pave your way to something that was inaccessible. Because of his achievements, people like me have it easier.

He always says that the best thing about these climbs is to come back alive.

It is so. You want the mountain to give you the opportunity to reach its summit. If the coach always has you on the bench, there is no illusion.

Nobody has done all the ‘eight thousand’ in winter.

That challenge has caught me more! I’ve been around for ten years and I’ve done one … Simone Moro is the one with the best record and in more than two decades he has four. It is expensive. More than quantity, I care about quality. Except for the first, who did it with style and art, now the ‘eight thousand’ no longer have any mountaineering significance.

His movie is called ‘The Naked Mountain’, but the real naked thing is the Himalayan up there.

It’s like that, it’s you and the mountain.

Is it a lone wolf?

Maybe, but only with teamwork can things be achieved.

So much risk and that challenge in Azpeitia with Mikel Larrañaga in 2017 (lifting an old 100-kilo cylinder 20 times, cutting logs and running) sent him to the hospital.

True. I was closer to dying there than on a mountain. I had cracked ribs, I was dehydrated … I almost died in a bullring, what a thing.