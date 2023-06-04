Grandmaster Txelu Fernández, 69, a Basque resident in the Canary Islands for more than half his life, collected the silver medal last November at the +65 World Cup five months after the death of a son. He now repeats his place on the European podium in Acqui Terme (Italy) by worse tie-break than the same champion, the English John Nunn. Another Spaniard, the Catalan international master José Antonio Lacasa, 50, who has never been a professional player, takes bronze in the +50 category.

If one only looks at his last game in this European Championship, one may think that Fernández has been very lucky, although saying this is very rare in chess: his rival, the German Matthias Kierzek, left a clean rook in a winning position. However, the analysis of his nine games (undefeated, five wins and four draws) leads to very different conclusions, which he himself summarizes as follows: “If I get very self-critical, I haven’t played well at all. But says Víctor Vehí [otro de los españoles participantes] It’s not that I’m lucky but that I mess up the games a lot and I take better advantage of my rivals’ mistakes than they do mine”.

And specific: “Above all, I have never been in a hurry, despite the fact that I have played several games of more than 60 movements. I prefer to assume errors or inaccuracies than to see that I only have a few minutes left on the clock. My openings were very prepared. I have always tried to change queens as soon as possible because I play endgames much better than tactical or initiative positions.

He also remembers something that lessens the need to beat himself up: “I almost won two games that ended in a draw, the first and the eighth.” In addition, he faced the four who finally tied with him at seven points, and with the sixth: he drew with Nunn and the Slovakian Lubomir Ftacnik (bronze), as well as the German Wolfgang Poster (5th); and he beat another Englishman, Terry Chapman (4th) and the Swede Nils-Gustaf Renman (6th).

José Antonio Lacasa fought for gold in the last round with the well-known Romanian grandmaster Zurab Sturua, who -after the tie between the two- is the champion by better tiebreaker than six others with 6.5 points. Lacasa was born in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) in 1973. A computer scientist and businessman, he has never been a professional player despite having achieved the category of international master. He too has finished undefeated, with four wins and five draws. The key to his success? “Maybe that chess has changed, now everything is very practical and concrete, and maybe I have adapted better to those changes. And you always have to have a little luck.”

There is a third triumphant Spaniard, the Balearic Tomás Serra, born in 1944, 13th in +65, who has won the 2nd special prize for those over 75. The third has been for a living legend, the Georgian Nona Gaprindashvili, 82 years old, former world champion, heroine in her country and winner not long ago of a lawsuit against Netflix because in the hit series Queen’s Gambit it is wrongly stated that she is Russian and has never played against men.

subscribe to weekly newsletter ‘Wonderful move’, by Leontxo Garcia