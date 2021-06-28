TWT, a leading Italian company in the telecommunications sector, has nominated Emanuele Bergamo Chief IT & Innovation Officer. Emanuele will take care of further accelerating TWT’s growth process in the market cloud Italian, adequately supporting the company’s digital and innovative process.

“I am proud to welcome Emanuele to the TWT team,” he said Alessandra Sponchiado, General Manager of TWT. «The digital transformation underway requires stable, scalable and integrated services in which Telecommunications and IT Services become strategic and constantly interconnected resources. For TWT, already a strategic partner of many customers who use our Cloud infrastructure, it becomes essential to invest in technological resources and in the continuous development of the technical and human skills present in its teams. This is why Emanuele is a strategic figure for us that confirms TWT’s desire to grow quickly as a key player in the Italian Cloud market ».

Born in 1972, after graduating in aerospace engineering, Emanuele Bergamo began his career in the information technology sector in Etnoteam, and then moved on to the role of IT Senior Consultant – Architectures & Infrastructures Team Leader in British Telecom Group, where he first deals with IT infrastructure projects and online infrastructure designs, including for credit card authorizations. Subsequently, he takes on the role of senior team leader consultant for architectures and infrastructures dealing, among other activities, with offering his own consultancy for innovation on platforms. cloud is middleware.

Since 2015 it is Business Technology Consultant Team Leader / Enterprise Architect of Dimension Data Italia where, among the numerous activities, he deals with architectural design cloud (AWS, Azure, Google) for large customers and IT infrastructure design from concept to implementation.

Emanuele Bergamo from October 2019 to June 2021 is in NTT Italia for which he is responsible for the design, management and maintenance of IT infrastructures and advisor for key clients (financial, manufacturing, broadcasting, telco). His responsibilities also include those of activities and consultancy coordinator Intelligent Cybersecurity & Workplace and to plan and lead the strategy of the consulting services team for Italy.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity granted to me to be part of the TWT team, I face the adventure in TWT with the enthusiasm and determination that distinguish me and with the great desire to build and innovate with an inclusive spirit” he said Emanuele Bergamo, neo Chief IT & Innovation Officer.