HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

April 8, 1972

Two youths killed in student crash. Three consecutive days of serious student disorders in the state capital had tragic consequences when a young man and a young high school student died, victims of bullets fired by cheerleader snipers, in the bitter zacapelas registered between the opposition groups in the Plazuela Rosales, in front of to the central building of the UAS.

This was the unfortunate result of the unusual violence unleashed by the strikers, who in less than a week destroyed four schools, raided private homes, stoned vehicles and, with excessive aggressiveness, caused damage to the State Congress, which they even tried to destroy. fire. The rector, Mr. Gonzalo Armienta Calderón, submitted his resignation to the University Council, which turned it over to the Governing Board, which is responsible for hearing about it and resolving it. However, the Council accompanied the resignation with a letter recommending that it not accept the resignation of Mr. Armienta.

Another girl died as a victim of the flame. Three came the fateful number of victims in the tragic gas explosion. With the death of this girl there are three girls members of the same family who perish victims of the very serious burns suffered when the flame occurred in the “La Chiquita” tortilla factory last day four. Agents of the Public Ministry carried out an inspection of the tanker truck that was involved in the unfortunate events, to determine the origin of the gas leak.

“Crazy Joe” Gallo is murdered. New York. Joseph “Crazy Joe” Gallo, a survivor of the bloody mob battles in Brooklyn, who had announced his “retirement” to write his memoirs, was shot to death while celebrating his 43rd birthday. He was famous for slapping women. people for no apparent reason. The murderer approached the table of a restaurant in “Little Italy” and fired three bullets in front of his wife and friends. A rival underworld family is said to have ordered Gallo’s death.

Welcome to Silvia Medina. Miss Silvia Medina came to this city from the capital of the Republic to enjoy her vacations. To welcome her, a large group of her friends organized an affectionate celebration for her in El Tarahumara of the Hotel El Dorado. From an early hour, beautiful ladies and young gallants gathered to enjoy live music performed by a trio and a delicious dinner that was served accompanied by refreshing drinks, toasting Silvia’s arrival.

April 8, 1997

Fish to control weeds in canals. The program for the control of aquatic weeds with Chinese carps in the irrigation canals of the region is going very well. The first sections of the channel planted with the fish already show lower levels of weed presence in relation to that presented by the channels left as witnesses. The idea is that in these places they raise their size from 4 or 5 centimeters that they currently face, up to 10 centimeters, where it is considered that they can be planted in other points of the Valle del Fuerte.

Hank Rhon’s trial is dragged out. Mexico City Once again, a criminal judge extended the trial of Jorge Hank Rhon, despite the fact that the process is summary and should not last more than four months. Given this, the PGR announced that it will file a new complaint with the Supreme Court of Justice, because this is the third time that the administrator of justice lengthens the trial more than necessary. Between proceedings, confrontations and expert opinions, the process has continued, without its conclusion in sight.

Deaths rise in Zaire. Geneva. The number of deaths recorded in refugee camps in Zaire has increased in recent days. Meanwhile, aid workers try to organize an airlift for survivors to return to Rwanda. Around 180 Rwandans died two days ago, according to the latest count in the camps, which are home to some 80,000 people. The number of dead is double what would be considered a high proportion.