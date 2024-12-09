Two young people suffer various fractures after being victims of a homophobic attack in Valencia shouting “julandrones”

Four young people insulted and beat two others, Manuel and Andy, co-workers, in the early hours of Sunday in the city of Valencia. Apparently, according to what the victims have reported, the events occurred around 6:30 a.m., when they were looking for a place to have breakfast after leaving the nightclub and before returning home.

The aggressors, as reported by Manuel and Andy, first yelled homophobic insults at them, such as “julandrones,” and then beat them by kicking and punching them, causing injuries of varying degrees, as one of the victims told Radio Valencia of Cadena Ser. One of them suffers a broken nose and the other remains hospitalized waiting to undergo surgery for a fracture of the orbital bone of one eye.

The attackers later fled on an electric scooter, according to the victim, who comments that the police later appeared and took them to the hospital to be examined. Manuel regrets the psychological consequences of this event, which makes him not want to leave the house and wants to be at home accompanied by his family at all times.

“Firm” commitment against hate crimes

The spokesperson for the PSPV in the Valencia City Council, Borja Sanjuan, has regretted that Valencia has to “again regret a homophobic attack” and has expressed the “need” for the City Council to send a “strong message saying that in this city any person “You can be whatever you want, but those who don’t fit are those who dedicate themselves to attacking out of hatred.” Thus, he has called on the mayor, María José Catalá, “to guarantee that the Valencia City Council acquires a firm commitment against hate crimes.”

The spokesperson for Compromís, Papi Robles, has expressed her rejection of the attack on the social network love.