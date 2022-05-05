Agents of the Cieza Local Police next to the game room where the attack took place, this Thursday, in Cieza. / MF

A security guard was injured during the early hours of this Thursday after being attacked by two young people with a knife in the municipality of Cieza. The attack took place in a game room, around four in the morning, after the two attackers argued with the local worker.

The victim was transferred to the La Vega Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital with multiple injuries and a reserved prognosis, as LA TRUTH learned. For their part, the two young people were arrested by agents of the Cieza Local Police.