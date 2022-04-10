Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Two young men overturned in a car This Saturday afternoon on the Mexico 15 highway, at the height of the Laguna Colorada town, in the El Salado union, in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

After 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, he reported to the emergency number about an accident on highway Mexico 15, where two young people had overturned in a car.

The emergency services were immediately moved to the scene of the report. The white Beat car was out of the lane.

Red Cross paramedicsThey checked the two young men, who did not present serious injuries, so they did not need to be transferred to a hospital. Their identities were not released.

elements of the National Guard Roads Division They went to the scene to carry out the corresponding investigations.

With the support of a crane, the car was removed from the edge of the channel that divides the asphalt strip.

According to information from the authorities, the two young men were driving the white Beat car from north to south and for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the steering wheel, went off the road and overturned.