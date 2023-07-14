Two boys are missing in the Po river in Revere, in the province of Mantua. According to initial information, it would be a 20-year-old and the other 30-year-old, both residing in Ostiglia, the town located on the river bank opposite that of Revere. The two boys disappeared around 5pm while bathing in the river with a group of friends.

With the arrival of darkness, the search by firefighters and carabinieri for the two young men who disappeared near the Lido di Revere, in the Municipality of Borgo Mantovano, was suspended. The two young men would be of Moroccan nationality. It was difficult for the carabinieri to identify the group of friends with whom the two had arrived from nearby Ostiglia, where they were staying, all without documents. The mayor of Borgo Mantovano, Alberto Borsari, followed the research: “As far as I know – he says – the group of boys, all young, consisted of eight people. From what has been reconstructed it seems that one of the boys dived into the water and then disappeared. His friend would have tried to help him but he too was swallowed up by the waves.

The searches will resume tomorrow, but the Po does not forgive – says Borsari – The current will have dragged the bodies away by now”. None of the friends would have noticed what was happening, so much so that when they came out of the water they only found one of them missing, while the absence of the second was noticed only later.