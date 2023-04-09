Sunday, April 9, 2023, 15:56





Two young people were injured this Sunday afternoon when a vehicle collided with a skateboard on Cruz street in the Murcian district of Torreagüera.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call at 1:51 p.m. warning of the traffic accident and that the vehicle involved had fled after the collision.

An ambulance from the Emergency and Primary Care Service of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management and a Local Police patrol of the Murcia City Council traveled to the place.

Health personnel treated the two wounds, aged 15 and 25, respectively, ‘in situ’, and later transferred them to the Reina Sofía Hospital in Murcia with polycontusions.