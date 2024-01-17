Assistance to a man injured by a knife from the Madrid emergency teams. MADRID EMERGENCIES

Two young people, aged 19 and 20, were injured on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in a brawl in the Plaza de las Sufragistas, in the Madrid district of Villaverde. according to a spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies. The Samur has stabilized and transferred the two men in serious condition to hospitals with multiple stab wounds in different parts of the body. According to the first information collected, a group of young people approached the two victims, who were sitting on a bench. The police have taken charge of the investigation, but the type of attack resembles attacks by youth gangs to defend what they consider their territory.

According to Emergencies Madrid, one of the young men had a serious injury to his right hand, abdomen and right hemithorax, while the other had a “significant” injury to his right shoulder, forearm and foot, as well as a non-penetrating wound to his back. the hemithorax.

Three months ago, on November 20, there was another attack by youth gangs at that same point and almost identically. Two young people were injured by a group of individuals who arrived at that point in a vehicle, began to threaten them and attack them with knives. One of them was seriously injured in the face and another suffered injuries to his side.

The police, on that occasion, managed to identify the alleged perpetrators, a minor and four adults, and they were arrested in December within the framework of several operations that have taken place in the last four months against members of the gangs, especially of the two most active, the Dominican Don't Play and the Trinitarios. In total, 31 members of these groups have been arrested between September and December. On that occasion, the five individuals were accused of attempted murder and membership in a criminal organization, since they were related to the Trinitarios.

This attack is also a carbon copy of another that occurred in the Green Wedge Railway Park, in Arganzuela, at the beginning of 2023. Same scheme, two boys are sitting on a bench and a large group of Trinidadians arrives and attacks them with machetes. One of them suffered a terrible wound to the face and the other, a deep cut to the arm while trying to defend himself. On that occasion, 12 gang members were arrested, of which five were minors. For all of them, admission to prison or to centers for minors accused of attempted homicide and membership in a criminal organization was ordered.

