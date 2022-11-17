Two people were injured this Thursday afternoon after suffering a traffic accident while driving on the Ermita highway, in Torre Pacheco. The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls from 5:23 p.m. alerting them to the incident.

The vehicle in which the two injured were traveling is the only one involved in the accident, which occurred after the car left the road.

A Civil Guard Traffic patrol and an Assistance ambulance from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the scene. The injured, two men aged 24 and 29, were taken to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital with polycontusions .