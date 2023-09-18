Sunday, September 17, 2023, 9:03 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two young people, aged 16 and 19, suffered a head injury this Sunday afternoon after colliding with a quad bike against the wall on Hermandad Street in the Murcian district of Sucina. After notifying 112 at 7:42 p.m., a Local Police patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) from the Emergencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 went to the scene.

The health personnel first treated the two young people on site and once they were stabilized, they transferred them to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.