Jesús David Mora and Jeison Hernández, on October 26, 2022, on the El Arco bridge, a symbol of social protest in the municipality of Soacha. Natalia Angarita

Jeison Hernández puts her hands on her waist, closes her eyes and raises her face to the sky. “Wow, he hasn’t felt a ray of sunshine for how long,” he says, relieved. He got out of jail less than 48 hours ago. He was detained for a year and a half. At first in his house and later in the maximum security pavilion of La Picota. They accused him of four crimes that, added together, would have kept him locked up twice as long as he has lived. He is 25 years old. They accused him of kidnapping, torture, theft, and damage to someone else’s property, but he said that the only thing he had done was protest. Justice proved him right. He and three other young people who were captured in the same operation were acquitted by a judge for lack of evidence. The Prosecutor’s Office accused them of alleged crimes committed during the social outbreak of 2021.

Jeison and Jesús David Mora, two of the four who regained their freedom this week, meet again this morning in person after almost two years meeting virtually at the hearings of their trial. “I see him thinner,” Jesus says of Jeison, who complains about the prison food. “The coffee was more water than coffee, the chicken tasted like nothing.” Jesus had a better time during the time he was detained because he had a home measure. He says that he took advantage of the confinement to take some online courses on law and says that, unlike his partner, he ate a lot. Both were part of Soacha Resiste, a group of young people who, as in other cities, organized themselves on the front lines to face police repression during last year’s protests.

“I got into the front line with the aim of organizing and teaching. The idea was to be clear about why they were going out to protest, that it was not about fighting to fight,” says Jeison, the one who speaks the most. The first time he joined a demonstration was on February 28, 2021, when citizen unrest towards the Government of Iván Duque spread throughout the country in marches. “We were tired, it all started with the tax reform, but in reality there were many more things.” Jeison liked being on the streets. Today that he has gone through the Arco bridge again, where he met with the other boys from the town during the social outbreak, he says that the intention was always to demand justice, but he admits that there was violence, especially when the squad appeared riot gear to disperse them.

“We weren’t even wearing a hood, we weren’t covering our faces, we weren’t looking for a confrontation. We were only interested in protecting the march and the cultural activities that we did,” she says. For more than a year they were trapped in a story that, although they knew it was not true, they feared would leave them locked up forever. Of all the crimes that were pointed out to them, there was only one victim: a police officer who claimed to have been kidnapped, tortured and beaten by them. The truth, says Jeison, is that he was a policeman who had infiltrated the march and that, after being discovered, he was held back by the crowd, in which Jeison and Jesús David stood out. The images of the moment in which they surround him were recorded in a live broadcast on Instagram. The video was the clue that served the Police to search for them, but also the proof of their innocence. “If I don’t make that video maybe they won’t catch me, but if I don’t make that video and they catch me I wouldn’t have had any proof to defend myself,” says Jeison.

Jeison Hernández with her father, Héctor, in the apartment they share in Soacha. Natalia Angarita

Early in the morning of July 16, a squad of special operations police and members of the Gaula (the anti-kidnapping unit), 16 men in all, forced the door of Jeison’s house while everyone was asleep. The thunder of weapons hitting the metal door and the sound of boots on the floor woke them up with their hearts racing. “First they target my sister and my seven-year-old niece. Then they go into my room and I’m like, ‘Oh, what happened, everything’s fine, lower that (weapons) because this is my family”. The men were yelling at him for his ID and his phone number. “As soon as they identify me, I hear someone say ‘we already have target number three’ and they put handcuffs on me,” he says.

They took him out of his house at dawn. “My fear was that they would kill me,” says Jeison. He lives with that fear when he is a young man from Soacha. It was there that, in 2008, several young people were disappeared and killed in alleged clashes with the Army in Norte de Santander. These homicides served the State for several years to add to the numbers of military achievements against alleged guerrillas. “A friend of mine was a false positive,” he says. He has always thought that there has been no justice in that story. “Many families lost their children, there are more than what is said.”

Jesús David Mora, 25, also grew up in Soacha and believes that the injustice they were victims of corresponds to the narrative that has been created around young people from popular and poor neighborhoods. “You become a military target,” he says. “I wish this country understood that we fight because we need work, we need study, because we lack opportunities.”

Jesús David Mora, in the room of his partner Jaison Hernández, this week. Natalia Angarita

The support of the Attorney General’s Office for the case of the young people of Soacha was key so that today it is a very important precedent on the criminalization of social protest. The conclusions of the judge, who did not recognize as evidence what the Prosecutor’s Office presented, emphasized the protection of the protest and denounced the exacerbated accusations and accusations. “I was calm, I hadn’t done anything and I was sure of my innocence,” says Jeison, now sitting in the living room of his house. Next to him, Héctor Hernández, his father, a small, dark man, listens to him and nods to everything he says. He also returned to freedom.

During the process, the families felt condemned. Some media spoke of their children as if they were part of a subversive group and the State, instead of listening to them, singled them out. The First Legal Line Corporation of Colombia appeared to help them and managed to prove that the four youths captured in simultaneous operations had not committed the crimes they were charged with. “It is a precedent for Colombian justice in the framework of the defense of the fundamental right to social protest,” the lawyers celebrated after the hearing in which they obtained the freedom of the four from Soacha.

It is one of the first legal victories of the young people detained in the framework of the social outbreak and it is not thanks to the Government. “Of course, let it be clear that we did not leave for pardon or amnesty, we left because the lawyers managed to prove innocence and because the judge analyzed the case well,” says Jeison, now that she hopes that everything has happened.

Jesús remembers that they also captured him at dawn. “I was in my room and my mom was in hers. They almost knocked down the door, but I managed to open it and the same as with Jeison, they pointed at everything that moved, I told them to lower their weapons, that I was unarmed, but they even pointed at the pug. His dog and his mother stayed at the house and Jesús was taken away in a van. “It was the same car with which they followed us, I thought they were going to disappear me.” Both say that during the months of the protests, before the arrest, they felt they were being persecuted. They saw suspicious cars surrounding their houses and received intimidating messages in their emails. The pamphlets are still going on. Last week they received threats supposedly from the Black Eagles.

None of them want to think about having to leave their neighborhood again, and even less so now that they believe that their case can be of use to others. “It is an emotion and a huge happiness because I know that this is going to open the doors to many political prisoners in Colombia. It was possible to demonstrate that protesting in Colombia is not a crime”, assures Jeison.

They still have a hearing, in which they hope that the Prosecutor’s Office will not appeal the judge’s decision because they do not want to waste any more time. During the months they were detained, they missed being with their families and seeing their soccer team live. Both are fans of Millonarios and in their reunion both wear the shield on their shirts. “Today at eight there is a party. We play the classification against Medellin and I will be there. Impossible to be free and not go to the stadium”, said Jeison on Wednesday morning.

