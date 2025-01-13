The Civil Guard has arrested two young people from Barcelona, ​​aged 23 and 25, as alleged perpetrators of 14 crimes, including thefts in shopping centers in Barbadás (Ourense), Santiago de Compostela and Parla (Madrid)), as well as scams.

The Rock Team of the Ourense Civil Guard arrested these two residents of Barcelona, ​​within the framework of Operation Sementeira, on January 10. The Court of Instruction number one of Ourense has decreed the entry into imprisonment of one of the individuals.

Investigated for 14 crimes

In such a way, They are investigated for 14 crimes: one for belonging to a criminal group, 4 for theft in areas attached to shopping centers (Barbadás, Santiago de Compostela and Parla); 4 crimes of fraud (committed with stolen documentation and mobile phones, with which bank transfers worth 17,000 euros were made); as well as 5 crimes of document falsification (they used false identities to stay in hotels and rent high-end vehicles).

The operation began in April 2024 by a complaint from a neighbor of Ourensein which he related that when he was in the parking lot of a shopping center in Barbados, after putting his purchases in the trunk, a young woman approached him through the window and told him that she had dropped some coins on the ground.

When the victim got out of the vehicle, he noticed that another person opened the passenger door and He seized her bag, which contained a wallet with bank cards and his mobile phone.

The Civil Guard came to help the victim and located the phone and purse in a container near a bank branch inside a plastic bag. In the same bag appears a cash withdrawal ticket from a bank branch in Santiago de Compostela.

ATM images

In this way, he became aware of a robbery in another shopping center in Santiago de Compostelawhich had been reported to the National Police and after analyzing the images of both ATMs, the Civil Guard was able to verify that they are the same people.

The Civil Guard found another robbery in Santiago and another in Parla (Madrid) and verified that two other people were operating in the criminal group, so they asked the competent authority for a search, detention and appearance order.