Place of the Marerta where a man was stabbed in Villena (Ailcante) at dawn

The early morning brawl in the Alicante municipality forced to urgently move the injured with several cuts for hospitalization

The Civil Guard has arrested two young people, 21 and 22 years old, allegedly stab on the side and cause several cuts to another, also of legal age, during a fight At dawn in the urban center of Villena (Alicante).

The agents received the notice at 00.20 on Friday and, when they arrived at the place of the brawl, they observed that a man presented several courteous And a stab on the side as a result of that confrontation, according to sources from the Armed Institute.

After carrying out the relevant proceedings, they have arrested two suspects as alleged perpetrators of the aggression. The territorial team of the Judicial Police of Villena has taken charge of the investigations.

For its part, the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) has reported that, after receiving the notice, an ambulance moved to the place Samu.









The wounded, who presented a open wound and hypovolemic shock By trauma in addition to a blood loss due to bleeding, he was transferred by a Samu to Elda Hospital.