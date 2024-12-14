The Civil Guard has arrested two young people in Níjar, in Almería, one of them a minor, accused of kicking man to death to steal his cell phone and wallet.

As reported this Saturday by the Benemérita, the events occurred at the end of November, when the emergency services received a call at 00:30 a.m. alerting about a motionless person with signs of violence in a central street in Campohermoso, district of Níjar.

The attackers hid behind a corner from where they observed the victimwho was sitting on the sidewalk, apparently dizzy, while using her mobile phone. The minor kicked him hard in the head, leaving him unconscious.

After the attack, both young men searched the victim’s clothes to steal his belongings. Health services They couldn’t do anything to save his life. after performing resuscitation maneuvers.

Police investigation

The Homicide Team of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Almería developed the investigation that allowed to identify and arrest to the two alleged perpetrators of the crime.

The judicial authority ordered the detained adult to be imprisoned, while the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office ordered the placement of the minor in a center. They are accused of one crime of intentional homicide and another of robbery with violence.