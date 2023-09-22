Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:55



| Updated 12:16 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The National Police arrested two young people, aged 21 and 22, in Cartagena for their involvement in a fight at the Carthagineses and Romanos festival camp. The events occurred last Saturday, September 16, around 5 in the morning.

The fight was recorded and spread through social networks by some of the witnesses who were in the room. In the images you can see how two people receive punches and kicks in the head from a third, leaving both unconscious and also having injuries such as multiple contusions and a displaced nasal septum fracture as a result of the attack.

After the complaint of one of the victims, the police analyzed the videos that were circulating on the networks and identified and arrested two of those involved in the events, one of them with a police record for robbery, being placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court of Cartagena Guard.

In addition, the agents are trying to locate the rest of the individuals involved in the brawl and do not rule out that new arrests may occur in the near future.