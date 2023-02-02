At the end of 2022, the robberies in homes of the Lorca deputations of Río and Tercia increased in such an abysmal way that they had generated social alarm among the residents of the area. For this reason, the Civil Guard undertook an investigation together with the Local Police of Lorca to identify those responsible. The operation ended with the arrest of two young people as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with force. To date, the Citizen Security Prevention agents have managed to clarify four thefts and return a large part of the stolen objects to the owners, although the investigation remains open.

The first steps of the operation consisted of carrying out technical-ocular inspections of the affected properties. As a result of these tests together with another type of analysis, the agents guided the main line of investigation on two men who lived in the area. At the same time, the Civil Guard increased the number of patrols in the municipality to increase security and act quickly in the event of a new robbery.

The mode of operation of these individuals consisted of accessing houses that were located in isolated areas. Once the property was selected, they undertook surveillance of its owners to understand their routines. Thus, at the moment in which they left the home, the young people entered the interior with force and stole items of great value.

After establishing a search device, the agents recently arrested the suspects, although they decided to continue with the open investigation, since they do not rule out that they could have committed more robberies. The detainees, the recovered effects and the proceedings have been made available to the Investigating Court of Lorca.