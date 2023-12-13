They had installed a spy camera in the bathroom of their home and, with it, they would have dedicated themselves to recording their friends to later spread the intimate images through social networks. The Civil Guard has arrested the two alleged perpetrators, two young people living in Seville.

The operation began last November, when Armed Institute agents received a complaint from a young woman reporting that she had seen sexual images and videos of herself and other women on an instant messaging service channel.

The civil guards began an investigation where they detected that the common link between the women was that they were all friends or knew each other.

Investigators discovered that one of the detainees had placed a spy camera in the bathrooms of his home to record the victims when he invited them to his house.

Another modus operandi consisted of taking advantage of the victims' carelessness and, abusing their trust, taking possession of the unlock code for their cell phones in order to obtain photographs from their image gallery.

Once the files were obtained, the detainees allegedly published the multimedia content on different sexual channels on social networks and encrypted messaging applications.

It has not yet been possible to determine the scope and dissemination of the content, nor the possibility of there being other victims. The agents have observed that the images were distributed accompanied by humiliating, humiliating and degrading comments towards the victims, even exposing them to voting.

When investigators identified one of the alleged perpetrators, an entry and search was carried out at a home where various computer equipment and mobile phones were seized. Following the evidence collected in this search, a second young man was arrested.

The detainees were brought to justice and all of their victims have been released with a restraining order.