Two men, one of them a minor, have been arrested in Níjar, Almería, for violently causing the death of a man that he was on the street after beating him with the aim of stealing his mobile phone and wallet. The two are now accused of one crime of intentional homicide and another of robbery with violence.

The events occurred at the end of November when the emergency services received a call at 00:30 a.m. alerting about a motionless person with signs of violence in a central street in Campohermoso, district of Níjar.

At that moment all the emergency devices were activated, with both the health services and the Civil Guard, the Local Police and a team from the Judicial Police moving to the scene. After trying to revive him, the emergency services They couldn’t do anything to save his life.

According to the investigation carried out by the Civil Guard, The two attackers hid behind a corner and they observed the victim, who was sitting on the sidewalk with his cell phone and apparently dizzy. As can be seen in the images recorded by the security cameras, one of them – the minor – approaches him and kicks him in the head, leaving the victim unconscious.

After that, the other young man approaches and between them they search his clothes to be able to steal his cell phone and wallet. Before fleeing, They kicked him again. According to the investigation, the attackers returned to check the condition of the victim, however, after seeing that he was motionless on the ground, they left again without giving help or giving any notice to the emergency services.

The study of the events has been carried out by the Homicide Team of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Almería, who They have been able to collect evidence of everything that happened and after seven days they managed to identify the two attackers.

The facts are already being investigated by the Investigative Court No. 6 and by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Thus, for the oldest of the detainees imprisonment has been ordered and the minor, for his part, has been admitted to a center.