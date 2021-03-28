The brawl began in a bar in the old town of the municipality. Those involved were intercepted on San Sebastián street Civil Guard agents with one of the youths involved in the fight. / GC

Two young people were injured this Sunday in Cieza after engaging in a fight in a well-known bar in the old town of the municipality that later continued in the street, according to informed police sources. The events took place in the middle of the morning, when 112 alerted the security forces indicating that two young men were fighting in a bar in the old town of Cieza. Upon arrival, those involved were gone, but the agents were able to track them down because of the drops of blood that they had left on the ground, intercepting both on San Sebastián street.

The two implicated had superficial wounds on their arms and neck as a result of the violent brawl they had staged and the causes of which were not disclosed. One of them was arrested, although he was released shortly after.