The beating began with a “What a nice anti-fascist t-shirt,” according to the victims. Then came the blows and the young man wearing the garment ended up on the floor of the El Desierto Rojo bar in Valladolid in the early hours of Tuesday. About 10 people, according to his account, beat him as well as the friend he was with, who came to defend him. The victims of the attack request anonymity and assure this newspaper that they are afraid to report to the police because “Valladolid is very small,” they say, referring to the fear that they may suffer reprisals from the attackers. The two young men spent the night in the emergency room, with an injury report in their possession, and are recovering from bruises all over their bodies, blows to their extremities and damage to their eyes. The government sub-delegation reports a “macro-fight,” while the Communist Party of Workers of Spain, to which one of the attacked belongs, denounces the attack.

The friend of the young man who was wearing a black t-shirt with the slogan “Antifascist” written in white speaks. “I hadn’t even realized that the t-shirt said that and that we had been together all night,” says his friend. Then, at around three in the morning, they entered the El Desierto Rojo bar, a very popular nightclub in Valladolid. “We went to the bar to order something and a guy we didn’t know said to my friend ‘What a nice antifascist t-shirt’, and then several of them started beating him and threw him to the ground,” recalls his companion, visibly nervous in a telephone conversation. He tried to mediate the uproar. Kicks and punches rained down when the doorman of the establishment came in and decided to expel both the dozen attackers and this source, leaving the young man in the black t-shirt inside and bruised. “I was left alone on the street with them, and I remember being on the ground for at least two minutes while they kicked me and hit me all over,” said the victim, who was grateful to a person she could not identify who helped her and reproached her attackers for their behavior.

The Valladolid sub-delegation of the Government has reported a “macro-fight” and that “upon the arrival of the police units, the people involved in the fight fled the place.” The young man who contacted EL PAÍS is a member of the Communist Party of Workers of Spain (PCTE), a group that has issued a statement condemning a “fascist attack just for wearing a T-shirt that said ‘anti-fascist’.” “In recent weeks we have seen the presence of fascists in the leisure areas of Valladolid and this attack confirms the escalation of violence and impunity of the fascists in this city, so we call on all workers to organize and take extreme precautions in the face of these events,” said the PCTE.

The victims went to the emergency room where “on the whole bad side, they didn’t tell us anything serious.” The one who spoke has a small bleeding in one eye but has been “regaining visibility” over the hours; the one who suffered the first blows is very scared and prefers not to speak out. Both try to control the tension while they study how to proceed: they think they could report this “hate crime”, with an attack for strictly ideological reasons, but the context plays its role: “Next week is the Valladolid Fiestas and there will be a lot more people, Valladolid is very small and we don’t know if they can come to do something to us if we report it.”