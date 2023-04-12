Two young people aged 20 and 19 were detained by the National Police as alleged perpetrators of two robberies, one with violence and the other with force, in a restaurant in the center of Cartagena. As reported by the Corps in a statement, those arrested, of Spanish and Moroccan nationality, committed the criminal acts in the month of January.

Apparently, as reported by the National Police, the two detainees attacked a 48-year-old man when he was going home. The assailants, dressed in black, assaulted him from behind and attacked him by kicking and punching him and knocked him to the ground.

While one of them searched him for valuables, the other continued to beat him until he was nearly unconscious. After managing to steal his wallet, a watch and a gold chain, they fled the place on the run.

As a result of the investigations carried out by the National Police agents, the alleged perpetrators of this brutal attack were identified and arrested, who were also charged with a robbery in a downtown restaurant that was being investigated, in the that after forcing the access door and accessing the interior, they stole various bottles of drink.

After being brought before the courts, the Investigating Court of Cartagena ordered provisional detention for one of those arrested, who already had numerous police and criminal records.