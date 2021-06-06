A minor under 16 and two young people aged 20 and 21 died at dawn this Sunday in a traffic accident that occurred in Argamasilla de Alba (Ciudad Real). The incident occurred after two o’clock in the morning in the urban area of ​​this town of 7,000 inhabitants, on Encuentros street at the corner of Melquíades Álvarez street, a long straight road with vehicles parked on both sides that is not easy to reach. high speed.

The vehicle occupied by the young people – five in total – collided frontally with another car at the intersection of both streets with the fatal outcome for three of them. The other two occupants of the tourism – two 18-year-old girls – were injured and were transferred in a mobile ICU and in an ambulance to the “La Mancha Centro” hospital in Alcázar de San Juan. According to sources at this health center where they have been admitted, there is no fear for their lives. As for the two occupants of the other car, the driver was unharmed and his companion, a woman, only suffered minor injuries.

An emergency doctor and agents of the Civil Guard and of the Local Police of Argamasilla de Alba had to intervene in the accident as well as firefighters from Tomelloso Park (Ciudad Real) to release some of the occupants of the vehicles, work in the which took several hours.

More accidents



According to the mayor of Argamasilla de Alba, Pedro Ángel Jiménez, the two deceased boys are residents of this town and the youngest lived in Tomelloso. “In the town we are very sad and dismayed by what has happened to these young boys and on behalf of the neighbors I want to send our solidarity and our support to their families in these difficult times,” added the mayor.

This is the second tragic traffic accident experienced by the municipality of Argamasilla de Alba in just two weeks after a 20-year-old girl died at the end of May when she fell with the motorcycle on which she was traveling on the outskirts of this town.

This incident is also the second with a high number of fatalities registered by Castilla-La Mancha in a week after the one that occurred last Sunday in Villanueva de Alcardete (Toledo) in which four women of 23, 60, 66 and 68 years old lost life when the car in which they were traveling collided with another vehicle at the crossroads of a road.