Two young people aged 18 and 19 were injured this Sunday morning when the vehicle in which they were driving overturned at kilometer 2 of the Pinoso highway, in the municipality of Yecla. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, a call alerted after 7:00 a.m. that there was a car overturned in said location.

Units of the Civil Guard and Local Police of Yecla traveled to the scene, requesting health care for two injured young people aged 18 and 19. Units from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061, a medicalized emergency unit and a non-assistance ambulance treated the injured at the scene and transferred them with polycontusions to the Virgen del Castillo hospital in Yecla.