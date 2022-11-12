THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, November 12, 2022, 18:35



Two young people aged 17 and 18 were injured this Saturday afternoon when they suffered a traffic accident on Reina Sofía street in Murcia. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred around 3:30 p.m., when a motorcycle collided with a car.

A patrol from the Local Police of Murcia and a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance from the Primary Care Service of the Urgency and Emergency Management 061 traveled to the scene. The health workers treated the two boys ‘in situ’ wounded -the two occupants of the motorcycle- and later transferred them to La Arrixaca.