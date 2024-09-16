Divers from the Marine Rescue Department at Dubai Ports Police Station recovered a saloon car that fell off the pier in the Jaddaf area of ​​Bur Dubai, after it crossed the pier and collided with a yacht parked there, then flipped over and settled on the seabed.

The Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, Colonel Ali Abdullah Al-Qassib Al-Naqbi, confirmed that there were two young men inside the car, and that they were able to escape and get out of it after it settled at the bottom of the sea, as a result of its front glass being broken after it collided directly with the yacht.

Colonel Al Naqbi explained that the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations received a report the day before yesterday at 2:20 pm, stating that a car had collided with a yacht and fallen into the sea, and that there were two people inside it.

He pointed out that the marine rescue patrols, supported by marine security patrols and a patrol from the marine jurisdiction area, quickly moved to the location, and fortunately it turned out that the two young men were able to get out of it, and their safety was confirmed, and it was verified that there were no others inside the car.

In turn, the head of the Marine Rescue Department, Captain Abdel Rahman Bourguiba, confirmed that the divers of the Marine Rescue Department dived immediately after verifying the safety of the two young men to the bottom of the sea to check the condition of the car, then worked to secure it with crane ropes belonging to the General Administration of Transport and Rescue, and lift it to the sea pier.

Captain Bourguiba called on drivers to always check the mechanical condition of their cars, conduct periodic inspections, take caution while driving, follow all preventive measures, fully adhere to traffic laws and regulations, and reduce speeds.

He called on members of the public to contact the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations on 999 in the event of emergencies, and the Call Centre on 901 in non-emergency cases, urging at the same time users of marine vehicles to use the “Sail Safely” service, which enables them to easily submit reports and determine their locations, wishing everyone safety and security.