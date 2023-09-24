Two former patients succeeded in recovering from addiction, after a period of abuse that lasted 16 years with the first, and 21 years with the second, as they got rid of this scourge, by undergoing advanced treatment and rehabilitation programs at the National Rehabilitation Center in Abu Dhabi, and they became recovery guides who help other patients receive treatment.

(RM – 44 years old) said that he began the path of addiction when he was 20, influenced by some of his companions, pointing out that there were factors that helped him fall into the clutches of addiction.

He added that he started addiction thinking that it was a way to escape from the pressures of life, but it was not what he thought, until he decided to join the National Rehabilitation Center, which helped him recover, where he underwent intensive treatment and rehabilitation programs, which helped him completely stop drug abuse three years ago. Almost, he became a recovery mentor who helped other patients continue treatment.

For his part, (M.S. – 36 years old) said that curiosity, love of experimentation, and bad company were the factors that contributed to him entering the path of addiction, when he was 14 years old, and he continued it for 16 years, pointing out that he recovered about six years ago. .

He confirmed that he voluntarily sought treatment when he felt that he wanted to get out of this cycle and get rid of the psychological and physical effects that afflicted him due to addiction, in addition to the affliction that afflicted his family as a result of this disease.

The two recovered people stressed the importance of strengthening children’s religious faith and raising awareness of the dangers of drugs. They said that family stability and sound upbringing bring psychological stability to children and protect them from falling into the clutches of drugs.

They also stressed the necessity of caring for children, strengthening their personalities, and teaching them to say “no” to everything that destroys health, harms the body, or leads them to the path of drugs.

They also called on parents to accompany their children, share their interests, help them fill their free time with sports and community activities, and raise them to deal with the outside world.

They said that extreme fear for their children harms them more than it benefits them, pointing out the need to give them confidence in their abilities and teach them to rely on themselves in their lives.

They explained that they received care and treatment at the center, where they underwent advanced programs that contributed to their recovery from the disease.

For its part, the centre, which was launched in 2002, stressed its keenness to provide treatment and rehabilitation services and enhance awareness of the disease of addiction to community members, both citizens and non-citizens in the country.

The center uses the latest therapeutic and preventive methods through cooperation and coordination with regional and international organizations working in the field of addiction treatment, to develop new systems for treating and preventing patients and following up on their rehabilitation after recovery, to reintegrate them into society and provide them with appropriate care.

Specialists at the center confirmed that addiction is a chronic, degenerative disease that affects the brain, and has effects and complications on the psyche and personal and social behavior.

Symptoms of addiction vary according to the type of psychotropic substance and the severity of addiction. These include, but are not limited to, speech disorder, excessive forgetfulness, poor concentration, and extreme agitation, in addition to weight loss, insomnia, and neglect of general appearance and personal hygiene. Behavioral changes associated with addiction include lying, evasion, changing friends, wasting money, borrowing or stealing, in addition to constant stress and interruption from work. Not being frank and discreet about the problem.

The center applies different treatment programs depending on the patient’s condition, the severity of addiction, and the accompanying complications, so that the physical, psychological, behavioral, and social aspects of the disease must be covered while developing the patient’s life skills.

The patient needs several treatment courses and continuous follow-up to ensure success. The prescribed duration of treatment must be completed, which varies according to each patient’s condition and needs, and adherence to the treatment plan to ensure effectiveness and give the best results and long-term recovery.

The treatment programs include a package of programs and activities, the most important of which are: medical and drug treatment, psychological and behavioral therapy, social services, the “Matrix” program and relapse prevention, in addition to the health education program, support and guidance groups, and other programs: religious, cultural, artistic and sports.