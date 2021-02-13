The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi ordered the detention of two young men pending investigation, on charges of endangering the health of others and violating the preventive measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, against the background of the spread of a video clip in which one of the accused appears wandering in a public place and shows a positive result for an examination Coronavirus is on his phone, while the second accused photographed it and posted the video clip on social media.

The prosecution monitored the video clip on social media, identified the defendants, issued an order to arrest them and bring them in accordance with the legally established procedures, and decided to detain them pending investigation.

The prosecution affirmed that it will deal firmly with every behavior that includes disregard for the health and safety of others, or negligence in applying precautionary measures, to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, or to incite it, in order to achieve its societal role and establish the rule of law.

She also emphasized the necessity of the community groups ’commitment and cooperation to the instructions and guidelines issued by the competent authorities in the state, in order to preserve the safety of society and the health of its members.

She added that every person found to be infected with the virus or in contact with an infected person must fully adhere to the instructions and procedures required to be followed in this case, in line with the awareness campaigns carried out by the competent authorities, and to avoid falling under the penalty of penalties for violating them.

On the other hand, the Public Prosecution stated that the Federal Law on Communicable Diseases Control stipulates the necessity for the person infected, upon knowledge of his infection with the emerging coronavirus disease, to adhere to preventive measures, implement prescriptions, and adhere to the instructions given to him, to prevent the infection from being transmitted to others.

It also provides for the punishment of the violator with imprisonment and a fine of not less than 10 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 50 thousand dirhams, or one of the two penalties.

The Federal Penal Code also stipulates imprisonment and a fine, or either of the two penalties, for anyone who intentionally commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security, or freedoms.

The penalty of imprisonment shall be if the act results in harm, whatever it is, without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated by law.

• The Communicable Diseases Control Law stipulates that Corona patients must adhere to preventive measures and procedures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

