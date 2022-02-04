Celine and Daniel heard a meow while they were on their bikes and pulled over to better understand what it was: the story of the Mini Kitty cat

It was an afternoon like any other for a couple of young French newlyweds, who had decided to go for a bike ride in the woods of central Brittany. As they headed back home, the kitten Mini Kitty decided to run up to him and ask them for the help she absolutely needed. Read below to find out what happened.

Celine and Daniel had spent a couple of hours immersed in nature with their bicycles and, just before returning home, a noise from a bush caught their attention.

The two stopped and after looking around, they saw that there was a little kitten, alone and hungry, crying with the intention of receiving help from someone.

The two young men realized they couldn’t leave her there, so Daniel put it under his shirt and got back on the road.

The restless kitten, however, struggled and tried to escape. So the boy couldn’t help but leave her there. He wanted to go home, leave the bike and take the car back for it.

Mini Kitty and her new life

Upon Celine and Daniel’s return, Mini Kitty was still there waiting for them. Maybe she understood that those young people just wanted to help her.

The couple brought the kitten home, looked after and fed her properly and then prepared a soft and warm bed for her to rest.

After a few hours, the cat woke up and it was as if she was born again. She was feeling much better and from the very first moment she attempted to thank her kind saviors of her with copious doses of pampering and purring.

Habit, that of constantly following and hugging Celine and Daniel, which Mini Kitty has never abandoned. Not even when she has grown into a wonderful adult apartment cat.

Seeing the pictures of the kitten in her new home, with her human parents and her human and even furry siblings, is undoubtedly the sweetest thing you will see today. So why not share it with your friends?