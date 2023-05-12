Mexico.- The name of mr beast It became a trend in social networks, since many of your insurance contacts shared the publication to win 10 thousand dollars, but despite the odds, a Mexican and a Colombian-Venezuelan who lives in Mexico, are among the giveaway winners of the millionaire youtuber.

Mr. Beast celebrated his 25th birthday by giving away $50,000 five lucky followers with easy steps to participate, because they only had to share their post on Instagram stories and tag a friend.

The publication of Jimmy Donaldson, better known as mr beastwent viral and yesterday announced who the winners had been.

“These are the only winners. If you get a direct message from someone else, it’s a scam,” Mr. Beast detailed. It should be noted that the publication indicated that there would be 5 winners, each one would have a prize of 10 thousand dollars, but in Mr. Beast’s Instagram story, he spread that there were 10 winners, of which, two winners live in Mexico.

Among the winners of the mr beast contest it’s found a young man from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas named Rogelio, together with Jaime Hernández, a young Colombian-Venezuelan national and which is also found in Mexico.

Two lucky winners of the Mr. Beast contest are from Mexico / Photo: Capture

Social media users mocked people in Mexico who shared the youtuber’s post American, because they thought that the winners would not be Mexican, but Mr. Beast confirmed that anyone could be the winner of the giveaway.