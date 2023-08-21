The Al Ain Court of Appeal ruled that two young men must pay – as a matter of solidarity between them – 560,000 dirhams, the value of a car that they fraudulently seized, and it also ordered them to pay 60,000 dirhams to its owner in compensation for material and moral damages.

In the details, a car owner filed a lawsuit against three people in which he asked them to oblige Solidarity to hand over his car in good condition, transfer its ownership and register it in his name with the traffic authority, and as a precaution oblige Solidarity to pay him the price of the car in the amount of 570 thousand dirhams, and compensation for damages in the amount of 300 thousand dirhams. He indicated that he offered it for sale, so the second defendant contacted him, and expressed his desire to buy it for 570 thousand dirhams, and paid 10 thousand dirhams as a deposit, provided that he pays the rest of the price upon assignment. The second defendant received the car, and the next day he was asked to enter through the digital ID to ensure the condition of the vehicle and that it had not been subjected to accidents.

The plaintiff indicated that he opened his digital ID in good faith, and provided the second defendant with the identification code, only to discover that the latter had assigned the vehicle to the first defendant.

The first and second defendants were convicted of seizing the vehicle under a criminal sentence of six months imprisonment.

It was also established by the police investigations that the two defendants sold the vehicle to the third defendant, who pledged not to dispose of it.

The Court of First Instance issued a judgment dismissing the case against the third defendant, and obliging the first and second defendants to pay the plaintiff – jointly – an amount of 560 thousand dirhams, while obliging them to compensate the plaintiff with 60 thousand dirhams.

The judiciary was not acceptable to both parties, so the plaintiff appealed the original appeal, as did the second defendant.

In the reasons for its ruling, the Court of Appeal indicated that the cross-appellant’s plea for the invalidity of his declaration in the case sheet before the Court of First Instance was partially correct, as it was decided in accordance with the Civil Procedures Law that the notification of prisoners and detainees is notified to the administration of the place where they are placed, to prove that the notification was delivered to the prisoner or the detainee.

She indicated that a court of first instance ruled on the subject matter of the dispute, and its ruling was not related to lack of jurisdiction or the acceptance of a subsidiary plea that resulted in preventing the proceeding with the case. The Court of Appeal in addressing the issue of the dispute without referring the case to a court of first instance.

The court rejected the appellant’s original request, which is to retrieve his car and re-register it in his name again, noting that what is proven from the papers is that its ownership was transferred to the appellant with his third right, and the latter did not prove any involvement, relationship or collusion of any kind with the defendants, as evidenced by the fact that he was not pursued criminally. With them, and then the plaintiff’s request related to the recovery of his car is considered within the impossibility of implementation due to the proof of the repeated transfer of its ownership to others, and there is nothing left but to judge him with the value of the car.

The court ruled the invalidity of the appealed judgment for the invalidity of the advertisement in the newspaper and the failure to hold the litigation valid against the cross-appellant, and obligating the first and second appellant to pay jointly between them, to the original appellant, the value of the car in dispute in the amount of 560 thousand dirhams, and to pay him also jointly, compensation for The damages caused to him amounted to 60 thousand dirhams.

