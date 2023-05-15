The Fifth Section of the Provincial Court plans to try this Tuesday Rubén E. and Fernando C., two young people aged 19 and 22, accused of kidnapping and torturing a man in Cartagena for the alleged drug debt contracted by his brother. The Prosecutor’s Office claims for each of them sentences that add up to nine years and nine months in prison for alleged crimes of illegal detention, against moral integrity and injuries aggravated by a dangerous instrument. The Public Ministry also demands that they compensate the affected person in 14,590 euros.

The facts that the court must prosecute date back to March 9 of last year when the two defendants ran into the victim on a street in Cartagena, whom they were looking for in order to locate his brother due to an alleged drug debt. The defendants, as explained by the prosecutor in his provisional conclusions brief, deceived this acquaintance by telling him that another person wanted to talk to him and took him to a house in the Santa Lucía neighborhood.

Once there, they allegedly assaulted him, stripped him naked and tied him to a ladder, using a chain with a padlock. To prevent him from escaping from the house or asking for help, explains the Public Ministry, they put a cloth in his mouth and placed a garbage bag on his head. Boiling water was then allegedly poured over his legs, hip and side.

The defendants also told the victim that they were going to cut off his penis and Fernando C. allegedly took the knife, bringing it closer to the victim’s genitals and causing a small cut. Later they left the house, leaving him completely naked, handcuffed and with a rag in his mouth. The person affected, according to the Public Ministry, managed to free himself and “completely naked and terrified” threw himself from the roof of the house into the street, hiding behind some cars and asking the Police for help. The victim was admitted to the Santa Lucía hospital, where he remained for several weeks.