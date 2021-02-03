Among other objeros, the suspects had three fishing rods and six reels valued at almost 900 euros. The prescar rods recovered by the agents. / Pn THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 09:42



National Police agents detained in Cartagena two young people of Spanish nationality, aged 20 and 21, as alleged perpetrators of a robbery in a storage room. The perpetrators forced the door and stole from inside, among other objects, three fishing rods and six fishing reels valued at almost 900 euros. Subsequently, they tried to sell these items in a second-hand shop, although they were not acquired by the store because they could not prove their origin.

Then, the suspects tried to achieve the sale through the ‘online’ sales platform. The investigations carried out by the Group of Crimes against the Patrimony of the Judicial Police Brigade led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators, and the agents recovered the stolen objects that were handed over to their owner.