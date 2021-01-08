The Archena Local Police managed to arrest two of the four individuals who on Friday afternoon were caught inside a house with the intention of stealing. The events took place around 4 pm, when the agents received a call from a neighbor who explained that in her home, located on Pintor Medina Vera street. The alarm had gone off and she was detecting movement inside.

Quickly, two local police patrols moved to the place, verifying that the door of the house was forced and being able to surprise four people inside, two on the ground floor and another two on the upper floor, which, before the Police presence tried to flee.

The uniformed men managed to reduce and arrest two of them, but the other two managed to escape through the roof of the house. The Police verified that the assailants had searched several closets on the upper floor and in other instances of the house with the intention of stealing belongings and belongings, although the immediate police action prevented it.

The detainees respond to the initials of TB, and TMS, both 21 years old and from Guinea Conakry. After the instruction of the appropriate proceedings, they were transferred to the Archena Civil Guard Headquarters for the purpose of being brought to justice. In addition, agents continue to search for the two fugitives.