The crash occurred in Saranda, a city in southern Albania where Domenico and Vincenzo were spending a few days of vacation

A dramatic and absolutely avoidable accident occurred last night in Albania. Two Italian tourists lost their lives in the crash, Dominic and Vincent, both from Pozzuoli, who were there on vacation. The accident was allegedly caused by a 17-year-old who was driving a Mercedes without a license.

In recent years there has been an exponential increase of Italians who choose Albania as their destination vacation. In 2022 there were even 660 thousand, with an increase of 72% compared to the previous year. And even this year the data have not shown signs of decreasing, quite the contrary.

Domenico and Vincenzo were also on holiday in Albania, two boys aged 23 and 33both departed from Pozzuoli and arrived in the south of the Eastern European country.

The two, Domenico Gritto of 23 years and Vincenzo Tizzano of 33, last night have celebrated birthday di Vincenzo and around 3:00 they were returning to their lodgings.

They were aboard a motorcycle, a Honda, and were traveling down the road from Ksamil would take them to Saranda.

A Mercedes which was continuing in the opposite direction, suddenly cut across their road and the impact was inevitable and very violent.

A 17-year-old driving the car that killed Domenico and Vincenzo

THE rescued arrived promptly on site they could do nothing to avoid the worst. Both Domenico and Vincenzo died instantly.

The police were also on the spot, who took care of carrying out all the necessary findings. Apparently it appears that the car involved in the accident, a Mercedes, has cleanly cut off the road to the bike.

Driving the car was a 17 year old boyobviously without a driving licence. Next to him another boy, 16 years old.

In the impact both the bodies of the Italian boys would have remained trapped under the vehiclesqueezed and dragged by it.

The two minors, slightly injured, are now in hospital after treatment for the case under arrest and they will soon be heard by the investigators.

Anger and despair arise in the meantime Monterusciello, fraction of Pozzuoli where Domenico and Vincenzo lived. Many condolence messages appeared on social networks in these hours.