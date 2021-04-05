For two years, the older and child candidates for Reina de la Huerta have been waiting to achieve the long-awaited crown of orange blossom that since 2019 has not been relieved (in the image, the two current queens). First, the total confinement due to the pandemic and then the anti-Covid security measures due to the virus, have prevented the Federation of Peñas Huertanas de Murcia from holding the traditional election. This year, the clubs have wanted to pay tribute to the candidate patients (18 older and 24 children) and yesterday afternoon, in the auditorium of the Jardín de Fofó, they organized an act in their honor, with limited capacity and all the measures of necessary security. During the event, the short film dedicated to these young aspirants ‘Dreams, hope and illusion’ was screened and the Old Squad was in charge of entertaining the event.