Genoa – An investment of approx 20 million euros and two years of work to build a new construction of about 5500 square meters and modernize the existing building.

It is the project of expansion and renovation of the Genoa airport presented today in the airport by the top management of the airport, the president and general manager Paolo Odone and Piero Righi, by the president of the Region (who allocates 5 million for this work), Giovanni Toti, by the mayor Marco Bucci and by the president of the Authority port (which allocated 11.3 million), Paolo Emilio Signorini.

The presentation was also attended by the president of Enac Pierluigi Di Palma, who defined the Genoa airport “a gem to defend“.