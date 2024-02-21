The European Union (EU) reached, this Wednesday (21), a political agreement to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia, the 13th since it invaded Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, which will be formally approved on the second anniversary of this conflict.

The Belgian rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union reported via the social network X that this package of sanctions “is one of the largest approved by the EU”.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, said in a message on the same social network that close to 200 people and entities will be added to the list of those sanctioned, which will thus contain more than 2,000 names. “With the package, we have taken new measures against the entities involved in the invasion and the military and defense sectors,” he added.

For her part, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her satisfaction with the agreement in principle on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. “We must continue to degrade Putin’s war machine. With two thousand listed in total, we keep the pressure on the Kremlin high”, said Von der Leyen about the people and entities that are on the EU sanctions list, whose assets have been frozen in EU territory and are not allowed to enter.

German policy specified that with the new sanctions, “we are also further reducing Russia's access to drones,” a weapon that Moscow is using extensively in Ukraine.

Community sources confirmed that Russian companies were included, but also from third countries, such as China and Turkey.

As for sectoral measures, this package focuses on procurement networks for drone components that end up in the Russian military complex and subsequently on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Hungary, which questions the usefulness of imposing sanctions, has so far vetoed the approval of the new package, on which the other 26 member states had already reached a consensus last week, the sources said.

In recent days, however, there were signs that Budapest would not oppose the new round of restrictive measures and it was finally agreed today by the ambassadors of the Twenty-Seven quickly and without debate, albeit with a statement from Hungary, they specified.

EU Council jurists and translators then work on the text, which will be submitted for formal approval through a written procedure with the aim of coming into force on the 24th, the date that marks the second anniversary of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. .

On the other hand, European ambassadors today agreed to renew the current sanctions regime against Russia for another six months.

“Russia is paying for its actions. The thirteenth package of EU sanctions agreed today will further collapse the Kremlin's arsenal production and fragment its war coffers,” said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on social media.

She also stated that, “two years after the first Russian missiles, our resolve to support Ukraine is stronger than ever.”

The EU had approved the latest set of sanctions against Russia on December 18 and, on that occasion, banned the purchase and export of Russian diamonds, one of Moscow's main ways of financing the war in Ukraine, and included measures against sanctions evasion. . (With EFE Agency)