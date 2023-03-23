She recounted her life as a mother on social networks: an immense pain for the sudden disappearance of Jehane Thomas. She was only 30 years old

He was called Jehane Thomas, the 30-year-old woman and mother of two small children aged two and four, who tragically passed away in recent days. She was a star of social media, especially of Tik Tok, where she told her life as a mother. She opened a fundraiser for her little ones.

A heartbreaking story is what happened in these days in Doncasterin the United Kingdom, and which immediately spread throughout the world.

It concerns Jehane Thomas, a woman of only 30, who in recent years had become a star of social media. The woman told about her life as a mother especially on Tik Tok, although he had a great following on other social platforms as well.

In the last period the typology of his posts and the topics covered had changed. For two years now, in fact, accomplices his poor health conditionshad increasingly recounted his problems with themigraine which had plagued her for about two years.

A few days ago a surgery, which, however, unfortunately, did not have time to do. She died forever, causing incalculable pain to all those who loved her.

Jehane Thomas’s latest post and fundraiser

The last months life of Jehane Thomas were atrociousabove all because the doctors failed, despite their efforts, to find a definitive solution to those excruciating pains that invaded her.

At the beginning of March the diagnosis of optic neuritis, the woman said on Instagram. Then the doctors thought she had multiple sclerosis. Hypothesis, the latter, rejected soon after.

After being hospitalized for 6 days, she returned home to her children, but two days later the pain returned and she was forced to return to the hospital, where unfortunately it is gone forever.

Her dear friend thought about making the sad announcement Alyx Reastwhich also launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe. The money raised will be fully allocated to Isaac and Elijahwho will now have to grow up without their beloved mother.