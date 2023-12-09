Hbut we forget to send the order? Olaf Scholz had said more than once in his political career that anyone who asked for leadership from him had to know that they would get it. As Chancellor, however, he has rarely proven himself to be the leader that the Germans want to see at the head of their government: someone who tells his party, his coalition and, above all, the citizens where to go and then implements what he wants holds correctly. Especially in stormy times, the country needs the certainty that it is in the right, strong hands. If there were a political right of exchange, then many voters would probably make use of it before Christmas, even though the opposition’s offer doesn’t flash and sparkle like the Christmas market in Nuremberg.

The disappointment with Scholz is also so great because at the beginning of his term in office it looked as if he would be the chancellor he had promised the Republic. In Europe’s darkest hour since the fall of the Iron Curtain, he gave a Churchill-sized speech. Three days after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Scholz not only condemned Putin’s aggression. He announced a 180-degree turnaround in Germany’s Russia and security policy, including measures to strengthen Germany’s defense capability that were previously unimaginable in his party. Before that, he had not felt the pulse of either the coalition partners or the SPD for long. The Chancellor decided, and the party that had not wanted him as leader followed suit.

Sticking with Lambrecht was not a sign of leadership

After this bang, the drum roll from the Chancellery became increasingly quieter. When it came to Ukraine, people soon no longer knew exactly what the Chancellor’s goal was. Unlike other Western politicians, he did not say that Kiev had to win the war that had been forced upon him. The hesitation in delivering the weapons that were ultimately made available was probably not seen as a sign of courage in the Kremlin. The fact that Scholz stuck with an incompetent defense minister despite the precarious state of the Bundeswehr until she brought herself down was not a sign of leadership.



















Scholz has not become a great communicator in other policy areas either. As a speaker, his deputy Habeck overshadowed him from the start. The Chancellor’s need for information, however, is limited. The one message he always sends out is: I already know what I’m doing and that should be enough for you.







The Chancellor’s soliloquies, no matter how infallible they may be, are not enough in times when crises and wars terrify citizens. This government is not responsible for Putin attacking Ukraine and turning off the gas supply to Germany. But the traffic light’s crisis management did not reduce citizens’ concerns, but rather increased their uncertainty. After the shutdown of the last nuclear power plants, the chaos surrounding the heating law from the ideology laboratory and, above all, after the unprecedented gossip from Karlsruhe, many Germans lack the belief that they are being ruled by a pragmatist who knows his craft.

A socialite who can handle money? The nimbus is gone

As finance minister under Merkel, Scholz had earned the reputation of being a mixture of Hanseatic businessman and Swabian househusband: taciturn, but serious and competent. A socialite who can handle money. But since the devastating ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, this aura has disappeared. In the polls, the Chancellor is now accompanying his party down to the second floor.

On the way back to the light of day, Scholz is standing in the way of the coalition that elected him chancellor. The traffic light is and remains a messalliance. It didn’t grow together in two years, which was politically incompatible from the start. The coalition must spend far too much of its energy and time dealing with its own crises. The prospects of this changing permanently are not very great. How is Scholz supposed to calm the arguments when the opium of billions in loans is no longer available and his own party demands that he finally fight for the SPD’s goals? How can he rein in the FDP and the Greens so that they join forces to pull the cart out of the mud into which the coalition has driven it?

One can assume that Scholz has a plan for this, as for everything (which of course only he knows). The Republic can only hope that it works better than the failures that are already caused by the traffic lights. Because no one needs to give up voluntarily, this chancellor and his coalition partners will not give in to this hope.