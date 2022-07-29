Judge Manuel García-Castellón, at the entrance to the National High Court, in a file image. EFE

Judge Manuel García-Castellón and the then leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, met for the first time on March 27, 2019. The politician went to the National High Court that day to declare that he had been harmed in the piece that the magistrate had open, within the macro-summary in which the allegedly criminal activities of Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo are investigated, due to the discovery in his possession of the contents of the mobile phone that Dina Bousselham, former adviser to Iglesias, had denounced that they had stolen. They were the first steps of what happened to be called Dinah case. The former leader of Podemos then showed his conviction that the publication of that information in a digital newspaper sought to prevent the negotiations that he was then holding with the PSOE from prospering. The magistrate agreed with these explanations.

However, that situation changed radically in May 2020, when García-Castellón withdrew Iglesias’s status as a victim after her adviser, who was also listed as injured, contradicted herself in a new statement. In his resolution, the magistrate then pointed out the possibility that the publication of the Bousselham mobile documents did not come from the Villarejo police corruption network, but rather could have arisen within Podemos as a way of posing as victims of the call patriotic police. The politician appealed that decision and the Criminal Chamber of the National Court returned it to him in September of that year, in what was the first scolding of the judge’s decisions on Podemos. The court of appeal considered that there was no evidence to support the “alternatives” put forward by García-Castellón to explain his decision, which he branded as “mere hypotheses.”

By then, the magistrate had already focused the investigations on finding out what had happened to the copy of the telephone card incorporated into the case that had been in the possession of Iglesias and that was damaged. García-Castellón then considered Iglesias suspected of the crimes of discovery and disclosure of “gender aggravated” secrets, computer damage, false complaint and simulation of crime, and in October, without the support of the Prosecutor’s Office, he submitted to the Supreme Court a reasoned statement where he requests that he investigate the then second vice president of the government ―and, therefore, qualified―, as well as the person in charge of the formation’s legal strategy, Gloria Elizo; party lawyers Raúl Carballedo and Marta Flor; and Ricardo Sa Ferreira, Bousselham’s former partner.

The response from the high court came in January 2021 in an order that concluded that there was no solid evidence to support any accusation against churches. The Supreme Court’s resolution was a total amendment to the instruction of the magistrate of the National High Court, to whom the case was returned, urging him to exhaust his investigation and, only then, decide whether to send another reasoned statement against Iglesias to the high court. García-Castellón continued his investigations into the former leader of Podemos in the Dinah case, which he only abandoned when, last January, he received an expert report from the police informing him that it was impossible to enter the memory device to collect new data. Days later, he concluded the investigation of the piece and left two journalists and Villarejo as the only defendants. No trace of the five leaders of Podemos whom he accused before the Supreme Court.

Four months before that decision, García-Castellón had already launched another investigation against party leaders. On this occasion, with the reactivation of a case opened five years earlier by the denunciation of a party called Unión Cívica Española-Partido por la Paz, Reconciliación y Progreso de España, in which the party, its leadership and churches were accused of crimes of illegal financing, taxes and money laundering. That case was then filed by Judge Alejandro Abascal, considering that the complaint was nothing more than “a disorderly set of reproductions of news published in the press.” Abascal, with the support of the Prosecutor’s Office, concluded that it was based on a supposed police document baptized as PISA report (acronym for Pablo Iglesias Sociedad Anónima). Its elaboration is attributed to the patriotic policethe group of agents that worked in the Ministry of the Interior during the Jorge Fernández Díaz period to discredit political rivals.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe.

García-Castellón reopened the case, which he kept secret, after calling Hugo Armando Carvajal to testify as a witness, The Chicken Carvajal, who was head of the Venezuelan counterintelligence until 2014. This soldier accused the leftist party of receiving money from the Chavista governments and claimed to have documents that corroborated it. El Pollo Carvajal had been arrested weeks before after remaining unaccounted for since November 2019 and was trying to become a protected witness to prevent his delivery to the United States approved by the National Court from materializing. The former soldier pointed out, among others, Juan Carlos Monedero, founder of Podemos; the former deputy Carolina Bescansa, and the sociologists Jorge Lago and Ariel Jerez.

The Prosecutor’s Office appealed the judge’s decisions in this case twice before the Criminal Chamber. With the first resource, he managed to paralyze several proceedings commissioned by García-Castellón to the Police, among them some investigations into movements of money from bank accounts of people who did not have the status of being investigated. With the second, he got the National High Court to order the file of the case in a car in which he branded the investigation as “prospective” (general investigations in which something criminal is sought without specifying, which is prohibited by law). Now, with the new car in which he orders Monedero to be investigated for money laundering, García-Castellón tries for the third time to investigate Podemos at the risk of taking a new judicial scolding.